Two Armed Robbery Suspects Killed In Shootout With Police In Bulawayo

SHOOT-OUT INCIDENT INVOLVING ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS IN BULAWAYO

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a shoot-out incident and subsequent death of two armed robbery suspects, Aleck Moyo (37) and Bongani Tshuma (41) on 18th August 2024 in Bulawayo.

On 18th August 2024, detectives from CID Homicide, Bulawayo, received information that the suspects who were wanted for armed robbery were staying at a bushy area between Mpilo Hospital and Richmond, Bulawayo in a bid to evade arrest.

The detectives acted on the information and conducted a raid at the area. The suspects began to fire at the detectives, leading to a shootout.

Subsequently, the suspects were overpowered, leading to the recovery of a Cannic pistol with a magazine of four rounds and an Astra Revolver with two rounds.

The suspects sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals where they died upon admission.

The suspects are linked to five armed robbery cases which occurred between 06th March 2024 and 29th July 2024, including a case of robbery which occurred on 07th May 2024 at Phatalika Village, Nyangazonke Sunyetsen, where household goods and a Honda CVR vehicle registration number AEA 9034 and Toyota Surf vehicle, registration number ABC 6251 were stolen.

Further, the suspects are clearing a case of robbery which occurred on 29th July 2024 at a bushy area in old Nkulumane 12, Bulawayo where a Honda Fit vehicle, registration number ADX 7925 and three cellphones were stolen.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against armed robbery cases in the country.

The crack teams set up by the Zimbabwe Republic Police command are alert and will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour.

More: Pindula News

