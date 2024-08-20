Activists Jailed Ahead Of SADC Summit May Now Be Released - ZANU PF

The courts denied them bail, citing concerns that they might re-offend or flee.

Speaking to journalists at the ZANU PF headquarters in Harare on Monday, August 19, party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa explained that the arrests were intended to prevent potential demonstrations during the SADC Summit. He said (via NewsDay):

Now that the summit is over and was a success, those who were held as a preventative measure can be released. The most important aspect of a country is order. And when everybody else is trying to put on a good show on a particular occasion, you decide to become a champion of disorder. You are a deviate. So if you are a deviate, you are going to be dealt with in the right way, which is to put you in jail so that you don’t create a sideshow which takes the attention away from the event.

Some of the opposition activists were arrested and denied bail for allegedly participating in anti-fuel price hike protests in January 2019. Added Mutsvangwa:

For those who wanted to be flies in the ointment, the ointment was well-protected and the flies were shunted away. They got the right medicine because they wanted to create a scene. This was their last move; they will never get another chance again because now they know what happens when they try to behave in a certain manner. And I am sure there will be a good reason to free them afterwards. The Minister of Home Affairs and the Minister of Justice should release them in their wisdom. There is no longer any reason to waste the taxpayers’ money and State resources because the SADC summit is over… It was essential to ensure that nothing detracted from the summit’s importance. Zimbabwe needed to present itself as a stable and secure nation to our SADC partners.

Among those arrested since June include opposition politician Jameson Timba, Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Robson Chere, Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume, Harare councillor Samuel Gwenzi and WELEAD founder Namatai Kwekweza.

