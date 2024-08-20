PSL Matchday 24 Fixtures: CAPS United Set To Face Manica Diamonds

2 hours ago Tue, 20 Aug 2024 12:44:00 GMT

CAPS United will host Manica Diamonds on Sunday in one of the most anticipated matches of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) Matchday 24 fixtures.

In their most recent outing, CAPS United secured a 1-0 victory against Bikita Minerals in the Chibuku Super Cup.

Before that, the Green Machine also triumphed over ZPC Kariba with another narrow 1-0 win.

Feedback