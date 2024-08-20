PSL Matchday 24 Fixtures: CAPS United Set To Face Manica Diamonds
CAPS United will host Manica Diamonds on Sunday in one of the most anticipated matches of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) Matchday 24 fixtures.
In their most recent outing, CAPS United secured a 1-0 victory against Bikita Minerals in the Chibuku Super Cup.
Before that, the Green Machine also triumphed over ZPC Kariba with another narrow 1-0 win.
Manica Diamonds, meanwhile, have rediscovered their scoring touch in the Chibuku Super Cup, emphatically defeating Chegutu Pirates 3-0.
Before this match, the Ngoda Boys had struggled significantly, failing to find the net in over six consecutive games.
In another key matchup, sixth-placed Chicken Inn will take on fourth-placed Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.
Additionally, two matches—Ngezi Platinum Stars FC vs Hwange FC and Telone FC vs Dynamos FC—have been postponed as both teams will be participating in CAF interclub competitions this weekend.
Below is the full fixture list:
Saturday 24th August 2024
Arenel Movers FC vs ZPC Kariba FC (Luveve Stadium)
Herentals College FC vs Greenfuel FC (Rufaro Stadium)
Ngezi Platinum Stars FC vs Hwange FC (Postponed)
Simba Bhora FC vs Bulawayo Chiefs FC (Wadzanai Stadium)
Sunday 25th August 2024
Bikita Minerals FC vs FC Platinum (Sakubva Stadium)
Chicken Inn FC vs Highlanders FC (Barbourfields Stadium)
CAPS United FC vs Manica Diamonds FC (Rufaro Stadium)
Chegutu Pirates FC vs Yadah FC (Baobab Stadium)
Telone FC vs Dynamos FC (Postponed)
All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time (CAT).
