Man Jailed For Stealing Seke Road Accident Victim’s Phone

It was the state’s case that on 13 August, the now deceased Christabella Makwanya was in a commuter omnibus travelling to town.

The kombi was involved in a fatal accident at the intersection of Seke and St Patrick’s roads.

Mavheneke, who is a conductor, disembarked from his vehicle and started to offer help to the injured people at the accident scene.

The court heard that while offering assistance, Mavheneke picked up Makwanya’s phone that was on the ground as she had passed away and kept it.

He sold it to Nigel Kwaramba and Godwin Chindima, who was arrested trying to reset it at a workshop belonging to Makwanya’s relative, who tipped the police.

Mavheneke appeared before Epworth magistrate Esther Mutezo, who sentenced him to 12 months’ imprisonment.

However, five months were suspended on condition that he doesn’t commit a similar offence, while seven months are effective.

More: Pindula News

