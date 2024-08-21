Namibia Has Recorded Zero Mpox Cases, Contrary To Social Media Claims

Additionally, the government is launching public health campaigns to educate the public about mpox transmission, symptoms, and preventive measures, thereby fostering a well-informed and resilient community. The Ministry said in a statement:

Members of the public are urged to remain calm and refrain from spreading misinformation and disinformation about mpox. The Ministry of Health and Social Services is committed to safeguarding public health in Namibia and urges all people in Namibia to stay informed and vigilant.

Meanwhile, a misleading report is circulating that falsely claims Namibia has recorded 110 new cases of mpox in several locations, including Tsumeb, Oranjemund, Windhoek, Oshakati, Oshikango, Rundu, Swakopmund, and Gobabis.

This false information inaccurately states that Minister of Health and Social Services Kalumbi Shangula confirmed these mpox cases and that President Nangolo Mbumba will address the nation regarding this alleged health emergency.

Mpox is the new name for monkeypox, a viral disease that can cause a range of symptoms, including fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes. It primarily spreads through close contact with infected individuals or contaminated materials.

The renaming is part of an effort to reduce the stigma associated with the disease. Prevention includes avoiding close contact with infected individuals and practising good hygiene. Vaccination may also be recommended for those at high risk.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the ongoing mpox cases in Africa an emergency health outbreak, following an increase in cases on 14 August.

