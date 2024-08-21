New Warriors Coach Michael Nees Expected In Zimbabwe This Wednesday | Report
New Warriors head coach Michael Nees is expected to arrive in the country this Wednesday after finally receiving his work permit.
The German coach was appointed in July on a contract that extends until June 2026.
NewZimbabwe.com reported sources as saying Nees was supposed to have arrived in the country last week but was delayed by immigration paperwork. Said the source:
All I can tell you for now is the new coach will be welcomed tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon in the country at Robert Mugabe International Airport. Everything is now in order in terms of his work permit.
I can even confirm to you that he is supposed to watch the CAPS United vs Manica Diamonds match on Sunday at Rufaro stadium, mind you the AFCON Qualifiers are around the corner so he needs to come up with a squad next week.
Nees’s first assignment with the Warriors will be on September 6, when Zimbabwe faces Kenya in the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers.
