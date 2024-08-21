New Warriors Coach Michael Nees Expected In Zimbabwe This Wednesday | Report

1 hour ago Wed, 21 Aug 2024 08:23:23 GMT

New Warriors head coach Michael Nees is expected to arrive in the country this Wednesday after finally receiving his work permit.

The German coach was appointed in July on a contract that extends until June 2026.

NewZimbabwe.com reported sources as saying Nees was supposed to have arrived in the country last week but was delayed by immigration paperwork. Said the source:

Feedback