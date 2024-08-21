Zimbabwean Aircraft Crash Claims Two Lives On Lake Malawi

1 hour ago Wed, 21 Aug 2024 12:55:07 GMT

Two people aboard a privately owned Zimbabwean aircraft that crashed into Lake Malawi on Tuesday have been confirmed dead.

Ben Matengeni Tonho, the district commissioner for Nkhotakota, where the crash occurred, told Anadolu that the deceased included a Zimbabwean pilot and a Dutch national.

The plane, operated by the Zimbabwean company Nyasa Express, also carried a Dutch female passenger who was rescued by local fishermen.

