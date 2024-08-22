Acquitted 16 ARTUZ Activists Vow To Continue Fighting For Teachers' Rights

They faced charges alleging participation in a gathering intended to promote public violence, disruptions of peace, or bigotry. They were represented by lawyers Takunda Nyambira and Alec Muchadehama.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 22, ARTUZ highlighted the numerous hardships its members endured while on remand.

Many faced career setbacks, with some losing opportunities for promotion and others experiencing demotion.

The “ARTUZ 16” also struggled with mental health issues, including depression, and several were compelled to withdraw from colleges and universities, missing out on opportunities abroad. Reads the statement:

ARTUZ 16 Activists Acquitted After Harrowing 3-Year Legal Battle: Educators Refuse to Be Silenced in Zimbabwe

22 August 2024

For 32 gruelling months, the ARTUZ 16 – a group of passionate educators and activists including Obert Masaraure (President), Liam Takura Kanhenga(student leader), Munyaradzi Ndawana(Mash west Chair), Gweshe Wellington (Mutoko District Chair), Munguri Andrew (Secretary for Mobilisation and Recruitment), Panashe Mutsvairo (student leader), Munyaradzi Masiyiwa (Deputy Secretary General), Boris Muguti (Former Zinasu President), Tawanda ( HRD), Brian Mhlanga (Teacher), Tambudzai Mumbjo(student leader), Nkiwane Linia (Midlands VC), Synodia Mamutse (Teacher), Cde Chieza (DZ District Chair), Sukoluhle Ndlovu (Mat North Chair), and Thembekile Ncube (teacher) – have been embroiled in a gruelling legal battle, facing 36 court appearances and onerous bail conditions that have taken a heavy toll.

Their only crime? Demanding the fundamental rights of collective bargaining, fair wages, and better working conditions for Zimbabwe’s embattled teachers.

The persecution of the ARTUZ 16 has been nothing short of egregious. Their arrests were marked by violent tactics, and they were subjected to illegal, overcrowded detention facilities.

Even when granted bail, the conditions were punitive, requiring them to report to the police every two weeks for nearly three years.

The state’s tactics to delay and obfuscate the proceedings were shameful.

Eight witnesses who were supposed to testify against the ARTUZ 16 never showed up, clearly a ploy to drag out the process.

Countless court postponements and the arduous task of travelling to the courthouse, often sleeping at bus stops, added to the immense strain.

The consequences of this ordeal have been devastating. Promotions were put on hold and some faced demotions.

The mental anguish has been immense, with some suffering from debilitating depression. Several were forced to withdraw from colleges and universities, and opportunities abroad were lost.

The financial burden on the individuals and their families has been crushing, with livelihoods threatened and savings depleted.

Despite this relentless persecution, the ARTUZ 16 have emerged with renewed determination.

This trial has only strengthened their resolve to continue the fight for the rights of Zimbabwe’s educators.

The acquittal of the ARTUZ 16 is a small victory, but the scars of this ordeal will linger. It is a stark reminder of the risks that activists and human rights defenders face in their quest for a more equitable society.

The journey ahead remains arduous, but the Artuz 16 have proven that their commitment to the cause is unbreakable.

This persecution has exposed the government’s blatant disregard for the fundamental rights of its citizens.

The ARTUZ 16 were merely exercising their constitutional right to advocate for better working conditions and fair compensation for educators. Their struggle represents the broader fight for justice and human dignity in Zimbabwe.

As the international community watches, we must stand in solidarity with the ARTUZ 16 and all those who dare to challenge the status quo.

Their courage in the face of adversity serves as a beacon of hope for a future where the rights of workers and educators are respected, and the pursuit of justice is not met with relentless persecution.

The ARTUZ 16 have shown that the fight for a better tomorrow is worth the sacrifice, and their resolute spirit will continue to inspire generations to come.