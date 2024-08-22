Chitungwiza Man Kills Ex-Lover's Toddler While Mother Is Away For A Sleepover

The suspect, Simbarashe Machipisa (32) allegedly strangled and repeatedly rammed the head of a male infant (2) onto the floor, resulting in his death.

The suspect is the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s mother. The incident occurred in the absence of the mother who had gone to a certain house in Zengeza 5 for a sleepover, leaving the victim and his two sisters aged 15 and 12 at home.

The suspect was apprehended by a mob leading to his arrest.

In an unrelated case, police in Chitungwiza are seeking information regarding the murder of an unidentified man in St. Mary’s.

Police said the victim was discovered with a head injury in an open area near a church cemetery on Tuesday, August 20.

At the time of his death, he was wearing a brown t-shirt, blue jeans, a brown leather belt, and blue socks.

More: Pindula News

