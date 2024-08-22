Ministry Of Education Unveils 2025 School Calendar

13 minutes ago Thu, 22 Aug 2024 11:39:39 GMT

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has announced the school calendar for 2025.

The First Term will commence on Tuesday, January 14, and conclude on Thursday, April 10. The Second Term starts on Tuesday, May 13, and ends on Thursday, August 7.

The Third Term begins on Tuesday, September 9, and ends on Thursday, December 1, 2025.

