Ministry Of Education Unveils 2025 School Calendar
13 minutes agoThu, 22 Aug 2024 11:39:39 GMT
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has announced the school calendar for 2025.
The First Term will commence on Tuesday, January 14, and conclude on Thursday, April 10. The Second Term starts on Tuesday, May 13, and ends on Thursday, August 7.
The Third Term begins on Tuesday, September 9, and ends on Thursday, December 1, 2025.
The Public Holidays in 2025 are as follows:
- 01/01/25: New Year’s Day
- 21/02/25: National Youth Day
- 18/04/25: Independence Day
- 18/04/25: Good Friday
- 19/04/25: Easter Sunday
- 20/04/25: Easter Sunday
- 21/04/25: Easter Monday
- 01/05/25: Worker’s Day
- 25/05/25: Africa Day
- 25/05/25: Public Holiday
- 11/08/25: Heroes Day
- 12/08/25: Defence Forces National Day
- 22/12/25:National Unity Day
- 25/12/25: Christmas Day
- 26/12/25: Boxing Day
In the meantime, schools will reopen for the 2024 Third Term on Tuesday, September 10, and will close on Thursday, December 5.
More: Pindula News