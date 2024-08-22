Serial Darwendale Thief Steals Friend's Dog

The complainant discovered the dog was missing on their way home and later learned, in July 2024, that Sithole had sold it.

In addition to the dog theft, Sithole faced charges of stock theft. On August 16, 2024, the complainant secured his cattle for the night.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

The next morning, he heard a mooing sound from the pen and went to investigate. He found a cow standing next to its deceased calf, which had a missing left rear leg.

Nearby, he discovered a blood-stained stone, a makeshift knife, and an old torch, which he recognized as belonging to Sithole.

A police report was filed, leading to Sithole’s arrest. The value of the stolen livestock was estimated at US$300, but nothing was recovered.

Sithole was sentenced to nine years in prison for his conviction on the stock theft charge.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment