Woman Threatens Boss With Tortoise Over Unpaid Wages
A Harare woman has been fined $300 by the Harare Magistrates’ Court after she used a tortoise to threaten her boss over unpaid wages.
Sithembiso Budzirikawa (58) appeared before the court on charges of contravening the Wildlife Act.
The court heard that on August 21, 2024, Budzirikawa took a live tortoise from the Chabwino farm in Goromonzi to her workplace, where she demanded her unpaid wages.
Upon realizing she would not receive the money, Budzirikawa threatened the Human Resources Manager with the tortoise, saying she would use it to get her money.
The tortoise was covered in red floor polish, and a red piece of cloth with needles was tied around it.
A police report was filed, and Budzirikawa was unable to produce a permit authorising her to move the tortoise, leading to her arrest.
She was convicted and sentenced to pay a $300 fine or serve 3 months in prison.
More: Pindula News