Woman Threatens Boss With Tortoise Over Unpaid Wages

2 hours ago Thu, 22 Aug 2024 17:13:26 GMT

A Harare woman has been fined $300 by the Harare Magistrates’ Court after she used a tortoise to threaten her boss over unpaid wages.

Sithembiso Budzirikawa (58) appeared before the court on charges of contravening the Wildlife Act.

The court heard that on August 21, 2024, Budzirikawa took a live tortoise from the Chabwino farm in Goromonzi to her workplace, where she demanded her unpaid wages.

Feedback