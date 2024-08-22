Zimbabwean Pilot Killed In Malawian Plane Accident

The plane went down on the shores of Lake Malawi, and the bodies of both the pilot and a passenger were recovered on Wednesday, according to Nkhotakota District Commissioner Ben Matengeni Tonho.

The aircraft was carrying Capt. Majakwara, two passengers, crashed in Nkhotakota District, approximately 200 km northeast of the capital, Lilongwe.

Capt. Majakwara served as the managing director of Nyasa Express and was an experienced pilot.

A 24-year-old Dutch passenger, Charlotte Lemstra, was rescued by fishermen and is currently in the hospital receiving treatment for minor injuries.

Lemstra reported that the pilot lost consciousness mid-flight during their journey from Nkhotakota to Liwonde, a township about 235 km south of Lilongwe. The crash occurred just 45 minutes before their scheduled landing.

In an interview with The Herald, a family member shared that Majakwara is survived by his wife and three children, who reside in Lilongwe.

According to Nyasa Times, the aircraft departed from Tongole Airfield in Nkhotakota Game Reserve on Tuesday at 2:06 PM, en route to Liwonde National Park.

The last known satellite signal placed the aircraft about 70 kilometres south of Nkhotakota, near Lake Malawi’s shoreline.

