Epworth Man Leaves Wife Being Raped By A Stranger
An Epworth man reportedly fled for his life, leaving his wife to be raped by a stranger after being threatened with a knife.
According to H-Metro, the incident occurred around 10 PM as the man and his 34-year-old wife were walking home from Stopover Shopping Centre along a footpath.
They encountered the would-be rapist, who then boldly declared that he (husband) was walking with his wife.
When the wife denied knowing the assailant, he became violent, attacking her. Despite the husband’s attempts to intervene, the attacker brandished a knife and threatened to stab him.
The assailant then ordered the husband to leave the scene. Fearing for his safety, the husband complied and walked away, while the attacker proceeded to rape the woman.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare Metropolitan Province, confirmed the case. He said:
Police are investigating a rape case in Epworth. Accused person threatened to stab the complainant and her husband with a knife.
The accused person raped the complainant twice without protection.
After the rape, the complainant failed to locate her husband and sought refuge at a nearby house.
She sought medical attention at Parirenyatwa Hospital for medical examination.
More: Pindula News