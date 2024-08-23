Mafume Slammed For Attending ZANU PF Ideological Training

However, the mayors of Bulawayo, David Coltart, and his deputy, Edwin Ndlovu, did not attend the training. Instead, the city’s Town Clerk and Finance Director attended in their place.

Former CCC MP Job Sikhala, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), suggested that the opposition councillors attending the training may be motivated by greed. He wrote:

The ideology that is anti-people, promotion of the persecution of those in disagreement with that moribund ideology and intolerance of opponents of the establishment!

There are more important things in life than money and power. No amount of silver and gold should persuade you to sacrifice your values and principles to be dragged to the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, to be brainwashed with some redundant ideology.

Hopewell Chin’ono, a prominent government critic, was more blunt in his assessment of Mafume’s attendance at the ZANU PF ideological training.

Chin’ono accused Mafume of “treachery” saying he is now serving his own interests and those of the ruling ZANU PF party. Said Chin’ono:

Harareans rejected ZANU PF in toto, but here you are, Mayor, using taxpayers’ money to attend an ideological indoctrination workshop at a ZANU PF indoctrination school!

I wouldn’t blame anyone who argues that you are no longer serving the interests of the residents of Harare, you are now serving your own interests and those of ZANU PF!

I can’t imagine that you would leave your office for the whole day to go to a ZANU PF indoctrination school when your residents have no clean drinking water!

It is just irresponsible for any opposition-elected mayor to do such a reckless thing! You have insulted the residents of Harare.

They are powerless because everything in Zimbabwe is captured, but at this point, it is fair to say you don’t represent them anymore!

… History will never forgive you for this treachery Jacob, you have betrayed the residents of Harare.

Our country is broken both politically and economically because of ZANU PF, yet you see it fit to not only go to a ZANU PF indoctrination school but to also use our money as Harareans attending this rubbish!

If Harareans had a way to remove you they would, but of course, ZANUPF courts will protect you, I am disappointed in not only your irresponsible actions, but in you too!

You have undermined the democratic process by participating in a ZANUPF indoctrination workshop while serving as an opposition mayor, you have “legitimised” the ruling party’s authoritarian tactics.

Long live David Coltart, the Mayor of Bulawayo, for rejecting this nonsense!