Mathias Mhere Stands By Decision To Invite Secular Rapper Voltz JT To Album Launch

Yes Voltz JT is not a gospel artiste; he is a hip hop artiste but the music industry is one. We are a family and it's good that we unite with everyone in the industry and show love. We do not select nor judge other artists. We are ready to work with anyone available for a project. That's what shapes our industry. The people performing at the album launch are artists I have a relationship with and are also available on the day and it is also influenced by the budget available. Some come through just to support and that's what shapes the line up.

Mhere revealed that he has collaborated with three different producers for his upcoming 11th gospel album, and plans to embark on a nationwide tour to promote the project after its launch. He said:

The album will have 10 tracks. Some are ready while others are being finalised in studios. I am working with Golden Fingers, Lyton Ngolomi and KB Studios, there are three producers on the project. We have already started working on videos, the plan is to have 5 videos by launch. The plan is to have a big presence on digital platforms and also flash drives, there will be a few CDs on sale because there are still a few people who still listen to CD music but flash drives will be plenty at the launch. We are getting something meaningful from digital, online platforms like Amazon, YouTube, and iTunes while we are also earning some revenues from live shows. At the end of the month, you will have something worth staying in the industry.

Mhere said he has been fortunate to retain most of his band members for extended periods and also revealed that his upcoming 11th gospel album features collaborations with three different artists. He said:

I do not have a favourite song as yet but there are three tracks which are collaborations with Jah Prayzah, Mbeu and what I would call Mathias Mhere and Friends. The collabo with Jah Prayzah is titled Ndini Here, which is about a person who has been lifted from a troubled past. The song with Mbeu is about child abuse while the one with friends is done the way Reverend Chivariro did Ebenezer. On the track I feature the likes of Bethen Pasinawako, Dorcas Moyo, Baba Mechanic Manyeruke, Jonah Chivasa, Sebastian Magacha and Prince Chigwida. Everyone comes in with verses.

