Three Prison Inmates In Court For Sodomy

The inmates were locked up for the night when Mazorodze allegedly instructed the complainant to enter Cell C2, where Ngwerume and Chinobhururuka were among the nine other inmates present.

It is alleged that the victim was awakened around midnight by Ngwerume’s caresses and that Ngwerume also sucked the complainant’s manhood.

When the complainant declined Ngwerume’s advances, he was allegedly assaulted with the assistance of Chinobhururuka and Mazorodze.

Chinobhururuka is said to have forced the complainant to ingest an unidentified drink, which made him feel dizzy and powerless.

The three inmates then allegedly removed the victim’s undergarments and took turns sodomizing him several times before returning to their respective places.

The matter was reported to a prison officer the following morning, and the victim was taken to the hospital for a medical examination.

The trial of the three accused inmates is scheduled to commence on September 4, 2024, at the Harare Magistrates Courts.

More: Pindula News

