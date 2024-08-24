Cattle Rustlers Wreck Havoc In Mashonaland West

In the most recent incident, on Thursday night, thieves cut through the perimeter fence of a cattle pen at Tambowit Estate Phase 2, Plot 21 in Banket, belonging to Mr Admire Gora.

They drove out 21 head of cattle and moved them about 2.5 km away, where they began slaughtering, skinning and deboning 9 of the animals.

The theft was discovered by Masauso Kabata and an employee, who raised the alarm after finding the cattle pen empty. Said Kabata:

I was on my way from putting out a fire at around 1.30 AM when I discovered that the pen was empty. I started following the fresh spoor leading to the discovery of meat on the ground. I then informed my colleagues and later on, my boss who called the police. It was painful to see the head and part of the torso lying lifeless on the ground.

Their arrival disturbed the thieves, prompting them to flee the scene. Left behind were 37 brand new knives, empty 50kg sacks, and 2 bags that had already been stuffed with the stolen meat.

The farm supervisor, Clayton Nyambawo, expressed deep concern over the incident, saying the theft was a major setback, as seven of the nine slaughtered cattle were expected to produce calves by the end of the year.

Inspector Ian Kohwera, the spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Mashonaland West Province, confirmed the theft livestock theft. He said:

The complainant advised the police in Banket, who summoned the canine unit from Chinhoyi. They swiftly attended the scene. They followed a spoor for about 2.5 kilometres from the complainant’s farm into the neighbouring farm. They suddenly arrived at the scene where the unknown suspects had slaughtered 9 cattle. Thirty-seven knives, 50kg empty bags, and two loaded ones were found at the scene. Twelve cattle were recovered a kilometre away from the scene.

Farmers in Mashonaland West Province are now living in fear of losing their entire livestock herds, as the thieves have been striking with alarming efficiency and scale.

The coordinated raids typically take place between 8 PM and 1 AM, with the thieves operating in a well-organised manner.

They quickly herd the cattle away, skin and debone the animals on-site, and then transport the meat away before the farmers can respond.

Evans Chitimbe, a local farmer, believes the stolen meat is being funnelled to restaurants in Harare and the surrounding areas. He said:

If you buy sadza with meat in Harare, especially in Mbare, you just wonder at the size of the portion of the meat you get. There is something sinister about the portions of meat, and the fact that it’s only steak without bones raises a lot of eyebrows.

Headman Chitemerere reported that 47 goats, including two belonging to him personally, were stolen from his area last Friday. He said:

My neighbour lost 27 goats in one night, I lost two, and my grandson lost 10 goats. It’s so disheartening to see these things persist in such a manner without a quick solution.

Meanwhile, Inspector Kohwera has appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could aid the investigation.

He also issued a stern warning to the cattle rustlers, saying that the long arm of the law will eventually catch up with them.

