Hwange Power Station Fault Forces ZESA To Increase Load Shedding
ZESA Holdings, the national power utility, is implementing increased load-shedding schedules across Zimbabwe due to reduced electricity generation capacity at the Hwange Thermal Power Station.
In a statement issued on Saturday evening, ZESA explained that a technical issue that occurred at the Hwange Thermal Power Station’s 300 MW Unit 8 has resulted in a generation shortfall on the national grid. Reads the statement:
ZESA Holdings would like to inform its valued customers that the national power grid is currently experiencing reduced electricity generation capacity due to a technical challenge that occurred at the Hwange Thermal Power Station’s Unit 8.Feedback
As a result of this generation shortfall, the utility has had to implement increased load shedding schedules across the country in order to balance electricity supply and demand.
Our technical teams are frantically working on resolving the fault so as to minimize the impact on customers.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding during this period.
According to an update provided by the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) earlier on Saturday, August 24, the Hwange Thermal Power Station was generating only 635 MW of electricity. This represents a significant decline from the over 1,000 MW it was producing before August 21.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals