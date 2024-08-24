Hwange Power Station Fault Forces ZESA To Increase Load Shedding

As a result of this generation shortfall, the utility has had to implement increased load shedding schedules across the country in order to balance electricity supply and demand.

Our technical teams are frantically working on resolving the fault so as to minimize the impact on customers.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding during this period.

According to an update provided by the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) earlier on Saturday, August 24, the Hwange Thermal Power Station was generating only 635 MW of electricity. This represents a significant decline from the over 1,000 MW it was producing before August 21.

More: Pindula News

