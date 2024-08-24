New Era For Zimbabwean Football As ZIFA, SRC Sign MoU

The signing ceremony, held in Harare, was attended by high-ranking officials, including representatives from FIFA, SRC Chairman Gerald Mlotshwa, and ZIFA Normalisation Committee Chairperson Lincoln Mutasa.

The MoU addresses key areas such as good governance, measures to eliminate sexual harassment in domestic football, and lobbying for funding for national teams.

The agreement recognizes ZIFA’s autonomy and the football association’s responsibility to respect the country’s laws. Said Mlotshwa:

I think the background of all this is well documented; the FIFA suspension of ZIFA, its lifting last year and the conditions that were set at the lifting of that suspension.

The important condition was a stipulation by FIFA itself that the NC and the SRC needed to sign an MOU regarding the management of their relationship going forward.

That was because FIFA itself had greatly appreciated the issues that had been raised by the SRC and the need to find a common platform between SRC and ZIFA essentially as to how they will collaborate going forward, obviously with respect for the ZIFA and FIFA constitutions as well as the laws of Zimbabwe.

There was no great rush to have it drafted and signed, and that was deliberate. I think we needed to allow the NC to do its work to understand the issues that needed to be addressed and to ensure that those issues were captured in the MOU.

I think as we move towards what I would call the home run in so far as the NC’s mandate is concerned, this has become the appropriate time to sign the MOU because it will not just govern the relationship between the NC and the SRC, but with the new incoming administration of ZIFA as well, going forward…

FIFA itself has played a big role in so far as the importance of this MOU is concerned. So, this is also endorsed by FIFA as well.