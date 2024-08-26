Chamisa's "Strategic Ambiguity" Approach Paid Off - Mutebuka

By not having a clear leadership hierarchy or a formal constitution, Chamisa sought to obscure the party’s inner workings and make it challenging for adversaries to fully understand the CCC’s operations.

Chamisa’s critics, however, argued that this strategy allowed him to maintain personal control over the party, leading to a lack of transparency and accountability.

The emergence of Sengezo Tshabangu, who claimed to be the party’s interim secretary-general, and the subsequent recall of dozens of CCC Members of Parliament and Councillors, have been blamed on the “strategic ambiguity” approach.

However, Mutebuka believes that this strategy exposed senior party figures who were allegedly undermining Chamisa and working for the ruling ZANU PF party. Mutebuka posted on X:

Strategic Ambiguity Revisited 1. Without the much-maligned “Strategic Ambiguity” by Nelson Chamisa’s critics, your Mafumes, Ncubes, Hwendes and others would have held legitimate and formal posts. 2. They would have declared what on paper would have appeared like a legitimate & bona fide split of CCC. 3. Such a split would have appeared credible, meaning some opposition supporters would have genuinely believed them & the grievances that they would have identified as the cause of the split. 4. At this point in time, Chamisa has now been emphatically vindicated. 5. That’s because, it’s now clear even to his worst critics that he had been surrounded by regime infiltrators, collaborators & apologists hitherto masquerading as genuine opposition politicians. 6. The strategy has acted as a political sieve, by exposing the political mercenaries in his midst. 7. That has in turn given him the best possible chance to undertake a successful political reset by rebuilding his political spaceship anew free from political contamination. 8. He is now clearly free from some of the political junk he inconveniently inherited from Alliance Project. 9. As we have now discovered, that “Orbital Junk” was outwardly laden with name & brand recognition while inwardly hollow & conspiratorial Brutus like. 10. The infiltration won’t stop, so strong & effective round the clock measures have to be taken to address this scourge on an ongoing basis. 11. Chamisa’s reputation suffered immensely as Strategic Ambiguity was roundly condemned from a democracy & good governance standpoint. 12. He lost the narrative battle but won the war & had the last laugh. Now he can rebuild, incorporating the lessons he has learnt, balancing between democratic & Strategic imperatives!

