Female Traffic Cop In Court Over US$30 Bribe

The prosecution, led by Siphiwe Mhlanga, alleged that Sayi and her colleague Zorodzai Matimba were recently assigned to attend the scene of an accident.

On their way back to Bulawayo Central Traffic, they observed a kombi dropping off passengers at an unauthorised place.

The officers then apprehended the kombi driver and took him to the traffic section. While at the station, Sayi was tasked with escorting the offender to the Fines Office to pay a penalty.

However, it is alleged that Sayi told the driver his vehicle had accumulated numerous fines totalling US$160.

She then allegedly offered the driver a way out by demanding a US$30 bribe, which he paid. After receiving the money, Sayi reportedly released the driver.

The driver later reported the incident to the owner of the kombi, leading to Sayi’s arrest and subsequent court appearance.

