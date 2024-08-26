Thomas Mapfumo Demands Return Of Seized Vehicles

Mapfumo further alleged that the seizure of his vehicles was politically motivated and that this incident ultimately led him to flee Zimbabwe for the United States in 2004. He said:

When they impounded my cars, the police claimed I had bought stolen cars. Surprisingly, George Shugo, who sold the cars to me, was never arrested. They seemed intent on punishing me for my criticism of ZANU PF. The cars were simply parked at Morris Depot. Due to continued persecution, I left Zimbabwe. My associate, Cuthbert Chirombo, was called to take the cars because no one had come forward to claim ownership. Chirombo went to see the cars and arranged to pick them up a week later. Unfortunately, when he returned, the cars were missing.

The Chimurenga musician said despite the seizure of the cars on allegations they were stolen, no one was ever charged. He said:

I never stole cars, and no one was ever charged. I want my cars back, and the case is with my lawyers. My lawyer, Warara, said they want me to return to Zimbabwe and present my case. That could be a trap by Mnangagwa’s regime.

Mapfumo claims that his vocal criticism of the late former president Robert Mugabe’s administration led to his persecution, ultimately forcing him to flee Zimbabwe.

