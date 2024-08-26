ZANU PF Pushes For Constitutional Changes To Scrap Presidential Term Limits

In the lead-up to the conference, ZANU PF’s Harare Province held its provincial inter-district conference on Sunday.

The purpose of this meeting was to formulate draft resolutions that will be presented to the party leadership at the annual conference in Bulawayo.

According to ZANU PF Harare provincial chairman Godwills Masimirembwa, the most critical resolution that emerged from the provincial inter-district conference was the recommendation that President Mnangagwa should continue to lead the country beyond 2028. Said Masimirembwa:

The most critical issue which comes is that the Constitution of Zimbabwe must be amended to enable him to continue to lead beyond 2028. We are aware that there are constitutional limitations; first of all, it says the President serves for a maximum of two terms of five years each. There is that window of extending the number of years for each term, or tentatively we can remove the term limit from two terms to three terms or scrap the term limit altogether.

According to Masimirembwa, the ZANU PF Harare inter-district conference also recommended amending another constitutional limitation – the clause that prohibits any constitutional changes from benefiting the incumbent president.

Mnangagwa first came into office in 2017 after a military-backed transition that removed long-time ruler Robert Mugabe from power.

Mnangagwa then won the presidential elections in 2018 and 2023, narrowly defeating his main rival, Nelson Chamisa. However, Chamisa has disputed the results of both elections.

