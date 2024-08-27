Zimbabwean Woman Elected First African Mayor In UK Town

13 minutes ago Tue, 27 Aug 2024 10:38:09 GMT

A Zimbabwean-born woman, Mara Makunura, has been elected to lead the Rushmoor Borough Council in the United Kingdom, making history as the first female and first Black African Mayor of Rushmoor.

Councillor Makunura, who was born and raised in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe, will serve as the Mayor of Rushmoor from this year up to next year.

She had been serving as the Deputy Mayor of Rushmoor and has now been elected to the full mayoral position.

