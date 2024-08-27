Zimbabwean Woman Killed In South Africa, Remains Fed To Pigs

The farm owner, 60-year-old Zachariah Olivier, along with two of his employees – 19-year-old Adriaan de Wet and 45-year-old Zimbabwean national William Musoro – have since been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, as well as defeating the ends of justice.

Musoro faces an additional charge of contravening the Immigration Act.

The accused persons have appeared before the Mankweng Magistrates Court, and the matter has been postponed to August 30 this year for a formal bail application.

In a statement, Limpopo province police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said:

The suspects were arrested after the discovery of two decomposed women’s bodies in a pigsty on a farm in Sebayeng, outside Mankweng, on August 20. The arrests followed a thorough investigation by the Provincial Tracking Team and Murder and Robbery Unit. The investigation began when a 45-year-old South African woman went missing after visiting the farm on August 17, accompanied by a 35-year-old foreign national woman. Both women sustained gunshot wounds and a 47-year-old foreign national man, who was with them, was also shot and hospitalised.

Capricorn District Municipality Executive Mayor Mamedupi Teffo said they are vehemently opposed to granting bail to the accused. Said Teffo:

What is disturbing about this incident is that not only did the perpetrators shoot them, but they also fed them to the pigs after they killed them. We are going to come here on August 30 when the three accused appear so that we show our dissatisfaction and so that they do not also get bail.

More: Pindula News

