Bulawayo Woman Exploits OneMoney Glitch To Steal ZiG136,442

A 32-year-old woman from Bulawayo appeared before the Tredgold Regional Magistrates’ Court facing theft charges after exploiting a technical glitch in NetOne’s OneMoney system to steal ZiG136,442.

Prosecutors told the court that from May 10 to May 31, 2024, Clara Ncube (32) took advantage of a system error that enabled mobile money transfers without corresponding deductions. Said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA):