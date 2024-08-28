Bulawayo Woman Exploits OneMoney Glitch To Steal ZiG136,442
A 32-year-old woman from Bulawayo appeared before the Tredgold Regional Magistrates’ Court facing theft charges after exploiting a technical glitch in NetOne’s OneMoney system to steal ZiG136,442.
Prosecutors told the court that from May 10 to May 31, 2024, Clara Ncube (32) took advantage of a system error that enabled mobile money transfers without corresponding deductions. Said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA):
She executed multiple transactions, each below the transactional limit of ZWG2 400 to avoid detection. NetOne has since rectified the glitch. The total value stolen was ZWG136 442 and ZWG112 042 was recovered.Feedback
Ncube was sentenced to 18 months in prison, with 6 months suspended on the condition that she does not commit a similar offence.
Additionally, 6 months of her sentence were suspended if she pays ZWG24,400 in restitution to the complainant, and another 6 months were suspended contingent upon her completing 211 hours of community service at Drill Hall CID Minerals.
More: Pindula News
