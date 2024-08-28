Prince Edward Water Treatment Plant Shut Down As Dams Run Dry

Prince Edward will only be recommissioned when the two dams fill up most likely during the coming rainy season.

Areas that are likely to be affected include among others, Chitungwiza, Hatfield, Airport, Waterfalls and Msasa.

The City of Harare said it was making efforts to boost water supplies in the affected areas from the Morton Jaffray Waterworks in Norton.

