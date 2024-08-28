Prince Edward Water Treatment Plant Shut Down As Dams Run Dry
The City of Harare has temporarily decommissioned the Prince Edward Water Treatment Plant near Chitungwiza.
In a public notice issued this Wednesday, the council announced that it can no longer draw water from the Harava and Seke dams, which supply the plant, as they have dried up. The City of Harare said:
The City of Harare wishes to inform residents that we have temporarily de-commissioned the Prince Edward Water treatment plant near Chitungwiza as the two dams that feed into waterworks – Harava and Seke have dried up. We can no longer draw water from the two dams.Feedback
Prince Edward will only be recommissioned when the two dams fill up most likely during the coming rainy season.
Areas that are likely to be affected include among others, Chitungwiza, Hatfield, Airport, Waterfalls and Msasa.
The City of Harare said it was making efforts to boost water supplies in the affected areas from the Morton Jaffray Waterworks in Norton.
More: Pindula News
12 Comments
