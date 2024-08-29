14-year-old Girl Drugged And Gang-raped At Birthday Party

During the trial, the complainant recounted the events of February 24, when she and her friend, both minors, left home for a birthday party in Glen View 7, Harare.

She testified that upon arrival, her friend offered her a Bally House drink, which she consumed, leading to feelings of dizziness.

Accused number 3, also a minor, allegedly carried her into a spare bedroom, placed her on the bed, and then left the room.

He later returned, fondled her breasts, and left again after she pushed his hands away.

The complainant stated that he returned with Marufu, who undressed her. Despite her attempts to scream, Marufu covered her mouth with one hand, and both he and accused number 3 raped her.

The complainant reported losing consciousness after the assault.

Her friend witnessed Mlambo and accused number 4 taking turns to rape her.

She was ultimately rescued by two minors, Bruce and Raphael, who intervened and removed the accused from the room.

When she regained consciousness around 6 PM, her friend informed her of the assault.

The complainant then returned home, where she confided in her sister, leading to the matter being reported to the police and the subsequent arrest of the four accused.

