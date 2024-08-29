Harare Woman Steals US$25 000 From Anglican Church Savings Club

Of the remaining 38 months, 18 months were suspended on the condition that she repay the stolen amount of US$25,796 by October 31. The remaining 20 months were converted into 420 hours of community service.

Prosecutor Bonface Musvaire presented evidence showing that Matora was responsible for managing the cash and records of the Rebecca Savings Club.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

The court heard that in January 2023, members of St. James Anglican Church in Warren Park 1 formed the Rebecca Savings Club, where each member was required to contribute a minimum of US$30 and a maximum of US$300 in savings, along with a monthly emergency fee of US$5.

Matora unlawfully converted US$2,163 for her personal use and failed to account for the funds when requested by Rebecca Savings Club, represented by Nomsa Amin Nambale.

The court heard that in December 2023, members of the savings club held a meeting where they agreed that all members should be paid up by December 9.

Matora was tasked with handing over the cash for distribution among the members.

On December 4, 2023, Nambale received information that Matora had been arrested and detained at Harare Central Police Station for fraud.

When Nambale approached Matora to request an accounting of their money, Matora was unable to provide one.

Subsequently, Nambale and other members of Rebecca Savings Club visited Matora’s residence, where they recovered an empty metal cash box from her sister, Mary.

As a result, the club members suffered a loss of US$25,796.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment