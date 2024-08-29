Infrastructure Vandalism Costs ZESA US$4 Million Annually

In response, ZESA has been advocating for harsher, longer sentences for individuals convicted of infrastructure theft.

According to ZESA records, from 2019 to June 2024, there have been 7,186 recorded incidents, resulting in losses totalling US$24.4 million.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

Gata also noted that the power entity is currently experiencing a supply shortfall of up to 540 MW during the high-demand winter period.

The average total power supply is around 1,310 MW, while peak demand reaches 1,850 MW, leading to significant load shedding. Said Gata:

However, we experienced a fault at the Hwange Power Station Unit 8 last week and we had to switch it off. These are normal technical hitches that happen during the infancy of any new plants and I’m glad to notify you that our engineers have resolved this and we expect to synchronise the unit to be back online soon. The utility implemented measures to increase power supply with additional imports to augment local supply and interventions to restore capacity at Hwange Power Station stages 1 & 2 that have been out due to forced outages. Hwange Power Station’s ongoing re-powering programme is a significant initiative aimed at enhancing the station’s reliability and output.

On Thursday, August 29, the 1,050 MW Kariba South Hydroelectric Power Station was generating 215 MW, while the Hwange Thermal Power Station, with an installed capacity of 1,520 MW, was producing 1,099 MW.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment