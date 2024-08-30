Kariba Man Killed By An Elephant, Zimparks Warns Residents To Avoid Night Travel
The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) has urged residents living near game parks to refrain from moving about at night due to the risk of wild animal attacks.
This warning follows the tragic death of 47-year-old Scorch Gawa, a resident of Kariba, who was trampled by an elephant in Batonga on Wednesday night.
Reports indicate that Gawa was attacked while returning home after a night of drinking.
Zimparks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident to NewsDay, advising that people should avoid travelling at night, as wild animals are also active during those hours. He said:
Yes, we can confirm an incident where a man was trampled to death by an elephant in Kariba. We discourage people from moving at night because animals usually move during the night.
It is estimated that over 200,000 elephants inhabit a conservation area spanning five southern African countries—Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Angola, and Namibia—making the region home to one of the largest elephant populations in the world.
This week, Namibia announced plans to cull 723 wild animals, including 83 elephants, and distribute the meat to people struggling to access food due to the El Niño-induced drought.
The animals to be culled include 30 Hippos, 60 buffalos, 50 impalas, 100 blue Wilderbeast, 300 Zebras, 83 elephants and 100 elands.
More: Pindula News