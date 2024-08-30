Kariba Man Killed By An Elephant, Zimparks Warns Residents To Avoid Night Travel

23 minutes ago Fri, 30 Aug 2024 11:02:44 GMT

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) has urged residents living near game parks to refrain from moving about at night due to the risk of wild animal attacks.

This warning follows the tragic death of 47-year-old Scorch Gawa, a resident of Kariba, who was trampled by an elephant in Batonga on Wednesday night.

Reports indicate that Gawa was attacked while returning home after a night of drinking.

