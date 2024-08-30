Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeGeneral

Two Killed In Toyota Wish Accident On Harare-Bulawayo Road

9 minutes agoFri, 30 Aug 2024 06:02:38 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Two Killed In Toyota Wish Accident On Harare-Bulawayo Road

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic road traffic accident that occurred at the 28-kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road on August 28, 2024, around 5:00 PM.

A Toyota Wish, carrying eight passengers, veered off the road and collided with a concrete power line pole. Sadly, two individuals lost their lives, and six others sustained injuries.

The deceased were transported to Norton Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the injured are receiving treatment at the same hospital. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

In an unrelated incident, Police in Harare are investigating a road traffic accident that occurred on August 28, 2024, at approximately 11:30 PM, at the intersection of Nemakonde Way and Stone Road, near Greencroft Shopping Centre.

An unidentified motorist struck a man, who has yet to be identified and fled the scene without stopping.

itel A05s now available on Pindula:

32GB storage, 2GB RAM

$70 USD

WhatsApp +263715068543

The victim sustained multiple injuries and is currently admitted to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

RTAHarare-Bulawayo RoadToyota Wish

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback