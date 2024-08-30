Two Killed In Toyota Wish Accident On Harare-Bulawayo Road
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic road traffic accident that occurred at the 28-kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road on August 28, 2024, around 5:00 PM.
A Toyota Wish, carrying eight passengers, veered off the road and collided with a concrete power line pole. Sadly, two individuals lost their lives, and six others sustained injuries.
The deceased were transported to Norton Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the injured are receiving treatment at the same hospital. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.
In an unrelated incident, Police in Harare are investigating a road traffic accident that occurred on August 28, 2024, at approximately 11:30 PM, at the intersection of Nemakonde Way and Stone Road, near Greencroft Shopping Centre.
An unidentified motorist struck a man, who has yet to be identified and fled the scene without stopping.
The victim sustained multiple injuries and is currently admitted to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.
