Two Killed In Toyota Wish Accident On Harare-Bulawayo Road

9 minutes ago Fri, 30 Aug 2024 06:02:38 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic road traffic accident that occurred at the 28-kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road on August 28, 2024, around 5:00 PM.

A Toyota Wish, carrying eight passengers, veered off the road and collided with a concrete power line pole. Sadly, two individuals lost their lives, and six others sustained injuries.

The deceased were transported to Norton Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the injured are receiving treatment at the same hospital. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

