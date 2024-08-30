UN Experts Urge Zambian President Hichilema To Stop Violations Of Citizens' Rights

The experts also condemned the restrictions placed on gatherings, meetings, peaceful protests, and rallies in Zambia.

They noted that since January 2022, they have received reports of at least 26 such incidents. The experts said that in some cases, the arrests and harassment are simply a response to individuals expressing dissenting or critical views, while in others, they appear aimed at suppressing participation in political and public life. Said the UN experts:

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

These practices have resulted in increasing political polarisation and self-censorship. The arrests and restrictions have had a chilling effect on freedom of opinion, expression, association and assembly, which are core components of a robust functioning democracy and risk exacerbating deepening divisions, including along ethnic and regional lines, and further shrinking civic space in the country. The experts also said that, since December 2021, they had also received information about 16 incidents against journalists or media outlets, as well as 11 clashes, attacks, and cases of intimidation and assault, mostly perpetrated by ruling party members against members and supporters of opposition parties.

The church has not been spared, with reported arrests of clergy and disruption of meetings by law enforcement. Said the experts:

To deescalate tensions, the Government must uphold constitutionally guaranteed rights; create a safe and enabling environment for civic space; expedite legislative reforms, including the Public Order Act, the Penal Code and the State Security Act; ensure the functioning of the National Mechanism for Implementation and Follow-up; and institute measures to ensure that State actors and institutions, including the Zambia Police Service, protect human dignity and rights… While the Government’s actions to counter hate speech, maintain peace and stability, and promote national unity are welcomed, these must be based on national laws that conform to international human rights law and standards. The Government has a responsibility to disrupt destructive patterns of attack and retribution between ruling and opposition parties, which have characterised politics over the last three decades, including by inviting dialogue with the opposition.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment