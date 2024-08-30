Pindula|Search Pindula
VP Chiwenga's Wife A Victim Of US$1 Million Fraud

5 minutes agoFri, 30 Aug 2024 08:27:07 GMT
Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi Chiwenga, wife of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, was reportedly defrauded of US$930,000 by a Harare-based construction company.

According to NewsDay, Gray Homes Construction Company, owned by a local couple, faced three counts of fraud on Thursday, August 29, in the Harare Magistrates Court.

The charges stem from their failure to fulfil a contract to build Baloyi Chiwenga’s double-storey house.

The company, represented by Gray and Annavestah Mudiwa, appeared before Magistrate Donald Ndirowei.

Court records indicate that the complainant is Miniyothabo Francisca Baloyi Chiwenga, 48, a colonel in the Zimbabwe National Army.

Prosecutor Tafara Chirambira alleged that in 2023, the couple deceived Chiwenga into believing they could construct a double-storey house, a cottage, and a perimeter wall.

They falsely claimed they could complete the project in 90 days, leading Chiwenga to pay US$560,000.

However, after receiving the funds, the couple allegedly misappropriated a portion for personal use and failed to complete the project, resulting in a loss of US$389,100 for Chiwenga.

In another incident in 2023, the couple misled Chiwenga about their ability to construct a warehouse at Chivaraidze Farm in Goromonzi.

Acting on this misrepresentation, she paid them US$550,000, but they failed to deliver, allegedly squandering US$390,000.

In September 2023, they convinced Chiwenga they could build a shopping mall at the Silalatshani Business Centre in Filabusi, for which she paid US$158,000. The court heard that the couple diverted US$151,000 from this project.

The case has been remanded until this Friday for a bail application.

Miniyothabo Baloyi

