Dynamos Looks For Stadium In Malawi and Mozambique For CAF Confederation Cup Match

Orapa United will first host Dynamos at the Obedi Itani Chitani Stadium in Francistown on September 13, followed by the “home” match a week later.

Dynamos has been informed through ZIFA that South African stadiums are unavailable, as they will be in use during that period.

Consequently, Dynamos has applied for the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi, and the Estádio Nacional do Zimpeto in Maputo, Mozambique, as potential alternatives.

In an interview with The Herald on Thursday, Dynamos executive chairman Moses Maunganidze stated that they would only consider hosting Orapa United in Botswana if they are unable to secure a venue in neighbouring countries. He said:

Our first preference was the Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia but it is not available. Then we also tried the National Heroes Stadium in the same city which was used by our colleagues Ngezi Platinum Stars in the CAF Champions League first preliminary. However, it is said to be undergoing some renovations and cannot be availed. The only other option in Zambia is the Levi Mwanawasa in Ndola where we played ZESCO United away last week. But the logistics of getting there are very difficult. So we have applied for stadiums in Malawi and Mozambique so far. We are waiting for responses. We are doing all we can to host our match outside Botswana to avoid giving Orapa United an added advantage. We will only do that when we see, beyond any doubt, that there is no other option. But we shouldn’t even find ourselves in that position.

It is a national disgrace that a small country like Botswana, along with less developed nations such as Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique, boasts stadiums that meet CAF standards, while Zimbabwe lacks even one.

