Zambia Denies UN Allegations On Human Rights Violations

In a statement released on Friday, August 30, Zambia’s Minister of Information and Media, Cornelius Mweetwa, dismissed the allegations, stating that the UNHRC Special Rapporteurs’ report contains “inaccuracies and misrepresentations.” Reads the statement:

The Government of the Republic of Zambia takes note of the statement issued by the United Nations Special Rapporteurs of the Human Rights Council, expressing concerns about the alleged infringements on fundamental freedoms in Zambia.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

While we appreciate the role of the UNHRC in monitoring and upholding human rights globally, we must express our deep concern and disappointment regarding the inaccuracies and misrepresentations contained in the report.

First and foremost, the assertion that members of the clergy have been arrested under this administration is not only misleading but also alarming, especially coming from a body such as the UNHRC, because it is completely false.

The Government of Zambia under UPND, has no record of any such arrests, and we are perplexed as to the source of this erroneous information. Zambia has always upheld the freedom of religion and expression, and any claims to the contrary are baseless.

Furthermore, the report’s claim that State Actors have instrumentalised legal provisions to suppress the legitimate exercise of freedom of expression is equally unfounded.

The Zambia Police Service, under the current administration, has been mandated to safeguard the peace and security of the country.

However, we have also been very clear in condemning any excesses by law enforcement officers. The government is committed to ensuring that the rule of law is upheld, and any actions by the police are conducted within the bounds of legality and respect for human rights.

It is also important to address the report’s suggestion that there is no democratic space left for the opposition in Zambia.

The UPND Government has made significant strides in upholding and protecting the democratic values of our country.

We have initiated a consultative process for the review and possible repeal of the Public Order Act, a move that underscores our commitment to enhancing democratic governance and expanding the democratic space for all Zambians.

Claims relating to attacks on journalists are equally inaccurate. To the contrary, under the current administration, journalists are free to criticise the Government without fear of retribution.

The media plays a crucial role in our democracy, and we are committed to ensuring that journalists operate freely and without intimidation.

Moreover, it is surprising and disappointing that the UNHRC has not acknowledged the progress made by this Government in removing draconian laws, such as the defamation of the President law, the death penalty, and the enactment of the Access to Information Law.

These are significant steps that demonstrate our dedication to enhancing human rights and democratic freedoms in Zambia.

Human rights cannot be fully enjoyed in a state of lawlessness. The very concept of rights inherently creates duties for rights holders to exercise those rights responsibly and within the boundaries of the law.

In this regard, we have always encouraged the police and other law enforcement agencies to exercise careful judgement when cautioning citizens who commit offences in the exercise and enjoyment of their freedoms.

We must clarify that contrary to the claims made in the report, the UNHRC Special Rapporteurs have not been in touch with the Zambian Government regarding these concerns.

Had the UNHRC reached out, we would have graciously welcomed the opportunity to provide clarification and address any misunderstandings.

Open and constructive dialogue is essential in ensuring that accurate and fair assessments are made, and we regret that this opportunity was missed.

Nevertheless, the Zambian Government will engage with the UNHRC to reaffirm our commitment in upholding and protecting human rights and ensuring that all citizens, regardless of political affiliation or social standing, enjoy their rights and freedoms in a safe and democratic environment.