One Hander International Theatre Festival Debuts In September

We were motivated by the power of solo theatre to captivate audiences through the sheer skill and artistry of a single performer.

Featuring a diverse line-up of productions from Zimbabwe, South Africa and Botswana, the OHIT Festival will spotlight the vibrant and innovative theatrical scene brewing in this corner of Africa.

Kicking off on September 4th with a Zimbabwean melodrama, the four-day event will go on to feature a range of thought-provoking, solo-performer pieces.

Highlights include “FACES” from South African artist Nicole Candy Mhlongo, “My Body, A Crime Scene” by Margaret Birkholtz (also from South Africa), and “7 Dress Africa” by Kealeboga Tsheko of Botswana.

Local Zimbabwean talents will also take the stage, with performances by Charity Dlodlo (“Once an Actress”), Chido Joan Tenga (“Molly Street”), and Jasen Mphepo (“A 1000 Miles”).

Beyond the captivating main stage productions, the OHIT Festival will also feature a Theatre Symposium on “Producing and Distributing Theatre Productions in the Digital World,” as well as a performance-based workshop led by Zimbabwean artist Cedric Msongelwa. Added Manyengavana:

I’m particularly excited about the festival’s focus on international collaboration and exchange. This cross-cultural element can spark new artistic dialogues, introduce Zimbabwean audiences to diverse theatrical traditions, and give local performers invaluable exposure on the global stage.

For participants, the opportunity to share the stage with like-minded creatives from across the region is a source of both joy and honour.

As Zenzo Nyathi, a Zimbabwean OHIT performer, enthuses, “Performing alongside like-minded creatives, learning from each other and sharing our stories to the different audiences is a true joy.”

With its ambitious programme, international scope, and commitment to elevating the power of solo performance, the inaugural OHIT Festival promises to be an exhilarating celebration of theatrical artistry. As one participant, Letlhogonolo Riba, aptly summarises:

I feel excited and privileged that my piece was selected, and given a platform to showcase. I am very honoured that OHIT has given us this opportunity to share our story for the very first time.

