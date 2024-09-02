Kariba Dam Water For Power Generation Nearly Depleted

The Usable Live Storage, which refers to the water available for power generation, has dropped to just 8.30%. This is a significant decrease from 26.08% on the same date in 2023.

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 1, ZESCO informed customers that it is currently providing power for up to 3 hours per day on a rotational basis to manage the ongoing power crisis. Reads part of the statement:

ZESCO Limited informs its customers and the public that it is experiencing a significant power shortfall, which has constrained its ability to implement the 17-hour power rationing schedule that was announced earlier to commence on 1 September 2024. This unforeseen development arises from the following factors:

1. Reduced power imports from the southern circuit via Namibia due to a converter fault on the transmission line. During this import route constraint, ZESCO is receiving only 33 MW of the 160 MW scheduled imports.

2. Ongoing annual plant maintenance works at Maamba Collieries Limited, which has temporarily taken 150 MW off the national grid.

To cushion the impact of this power supply shortfall, ZESCO has undertaken the following measures:

1. Providing power supply to residential customers for up to 3 hours per day on a rotational basis to support access to household essentials such as water pumping.

2. Prioritizing essential services such as health, water pumping, and security.

3. Installing diesel-powered generators in some markets to support business continuity. With the installation of these generators, ZESCO also expects to ease grid pressure by freeing up some power initially reserved for exempted loads, which can then be redistributed on the network.

The Corporation will continue to monitor the situation closely and will release an updated power rationing schedule as soon as power supply conditions improve and network stability is achieved.