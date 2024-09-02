Zimbabweans Want Jobs, Clean Water, Electricity; Not A Mnangagwa Third Term, Says Valerio

It has just been one year since the 2023 presidential elections. We expect the government of Zimbabwe to be entirely focused on fulfilling promises made to the people.

BUT, instead – many politicians in our government are already fixated on securing their positions for the next term. This blatant disregard for the needs of the electorate is a betrayal of the trust that was placed in them.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

President Emmerson Mnangagwa himself seems to have employed a strategy of reverse psychology, suggesting an intention to step down, only to be “persuaded” to stay on.

This charade is nothing more than a ploy to cling to power at all costs. We have also witnessed senior members of ZANU PF endorsing a third term for President #Mnangagwa.

This manoeuvre is not only unconstitutional – it represents a dangerous precedent. The Constitution of Zimbabwe (the supreme law of the land) unequivocally outlines the presidential term limits.

It is therefore highly troubling and unacceptable that some are seeking to undermine this Constitution, solely to serve the ambitions of a single individual.

Zimbabwe should not be held hostage by the whims of a ruling party that lacks a coherent and democratic succession plan.

The politics of power without accountability and without delivering on its mandate to the people is a grave injustice to our nation.

The citizens of Zimbabwe are NOT calling for a third term; they are demanding effective governance, protection and quality public service delivery.

The voice of the people is clear – no one is above the law, and we must never again make the mistake of allowing a dictatorship to take root in our beloved country.

As a nation, we must stand firm and united in defence of our democracy. We must ensure that political leaders are held accountable by the same laws and standards that apply to every citizen.

Zimbabwe deserves leadership that respects the rule of law, honours the will of the people, and is committed to the betterment of every Zimbabwean citizen.