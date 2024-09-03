Dispute Over Money Exposes Alleged Same-Sex Relationship

It is the State’s case that the two men got into a relationship some time in August 2023. They lived together and allegedly had consensual same-sex relations. The State also alleges that they would at times record themselves in the act using their mobile phones.

The matter came to light on the 27th of August 2024 when an altercation arose between the two wherein the first accused person accused the second accused of infidelity. The argument escalated and the second accused decided to move out of the house.

When the second accused person was about to move out, the first accused noticed that his money was missing. The two accused persons decided to involve the Police to resolve the issue of the missing money.

The accused persons inadvertently furnished the Police with details of the crime of sodomy as they narrated the issue of the missing money and their living arrangements resulting in their subsequent arrest.