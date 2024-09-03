Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeGeneral

Six Killed In Ford Ranger And Haulage Truck Collision On Masvingo-Beitbridge Road

7 minutes agoTue, 03 Sep 2024 11:28:31 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Six Killed In Ford Ranger And Haulage Truck Collision On Masvingo-Beitbridge Road

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic road traffic accident that took place this morning, September 3, 2024, at the 223-kilometre mark along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road.

In a statement, police said the accident involved a Ford Ranger vehicle and a haulage truck, resulting in a devastating head-on collision. Sadly, six people lost their lives in the incident. Reads the statement:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred this morning on 03/09/24 at the 223-kilometre peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road.

Six people were killed when a Ford Ranger vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a haulage truck.

Police are currently attending the accident scene. More details will be released in due course.

itel A05s now available on Pindula:

32GB storage, 2GB RAM

$70 USD

WhatsApp +263715068543

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Accident

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback