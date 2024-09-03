Six Killed In Ford Ranger And Haulage Truck Collision On Masvingo-Beitbridge Road

7 minutes ago Tue, 03 Sep 2024 11:28:31 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic road traffic accident that took place this morning, September 3, 2024, at the 223-kilometre mark along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road.

In a statement, police said the accident involved a Ford Ranger vehicle and a haulage truck, resulting in a devastating head-on collision. Sadly, six people lost their lives in the incident. Reads the statement: