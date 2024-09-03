Six Killed In Ford Ranger And Haulage Truck Collision On Masvingo-Beitbridge Road
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic road traffic accident that took place this morning, September 3, 2024, at the 223-kilometre mark along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road.
In a statement, police said the accident involved a Ford Ranger vehicle and a haulage truck, resulting in a devastating head-on collision. Sadly, six people lost their lives in the incident. Reads the statement:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred this morning on 03/09/24 at the 223-kilometre peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road.Feedback
Six people were killed when a Ford Ranger vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a haulage truck.
Police are currently attending the accident scene. More details will be released in due course.
