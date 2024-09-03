ZRP Records 29 Drowning Cases In 3 Months
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has expressed concern over the rising number of drowning incidents across the country.
ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Tuesday, 03 September, said that between June and August 2024, the police recorded 29 drowning cases.
He said these incidents occurred during various activities such as swimming, casting fishing nets, participating in Manjuzu rituals, and bathing. Said Commissioner Nyathi:
In Domboshava, on 07th July 2024, a drowning incident was reported in which the victim drowned while performing Manjuzu rituals at Garimo River, Chinamhora.
In another drowning incident which occurred on 20th August 2024, at Harzel Dine Farm Dam, Karoi, the victim drowned while casting nets.
Meanwhile, in Kamativi, on 28th August 2024, the victim drowned while swimming in the Chilonga River.
Commissioner Nyathi urged the public to exercise caution around water bodies as the country approaches the rainy season.
More: Pindula News