ZRP Records 29 Drowning Cases In 3 Months

6 minutes ago Tue, 03 Sep 2024 11:43:30 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has expressed concern over the rising number of drowning incidents across the country.

ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Tuesday, 03 September, said that between June and August 2024, the police recorded 29 drowning cases.

He said these incidents occurred during various activities such as swimming, casting fishing nets, participating in Manjuzu rituals, and bathing. Said Commissioner Nyathi:

Feedback