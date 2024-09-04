Kenya’s Coach Engin Firat Warns Of Khama Billiat’s Threat
Kenya’s coach Engin Firat is cautious about the threat posed by Zimbabwe’s former star player, Khama Billiat, ahead of the Harambee Stars’ match against the Warriors on Friday.
Kenya will host Zimbabwe in a Group J qualifier for the 2025 AFCON at Mandela Stadium in Uganda.
In an interview with Kenyan media before the match, Firat said Zimbabwe has a strong squad and singled out the Yadah forward. He said:
You saw Zimbabwe has no squad problems, all players are fit, all of them are back. Not only this, even players who didn’t come before, they come back, like Khama Billiat, who is a very good player, someone who stopped from retirement, and also other players with a new coach.
He has the possibility to get them back, so they will come with a very strong squad, we know it. But we know this team also, so therefore it will be very tough, we will see.
Billiat recently emerged from international retirement following extensive discussions with the new Warriors coach, Michael Nees.
He is currently tied as the top goal-scorer in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL), having scored 10 goals this season.
More: Pindula News