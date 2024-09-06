3 People Killed, 2 Injured In Head-on Collision Near Mvuma

5 minutes ago Fri, 06 Sep 2024 10:34:19 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Friday confirmed a tragic road traffic accident that occurred on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at around 6:00 AM.

The accident occurred at the 217 km peg along the Harare-Masvingo road.

Police said a UD truck carrying three passengers veered into the lane of an oncoming Freightliner truck, which also had three passengers on board resulting in a head-on collision.

