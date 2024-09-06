Government Engaging Coal Miners To Tackle Hwange Pollution - Minister Moyo

We are engaging stakeholder companies that are all operating in coal mining in Hwange, working in collaboration with the Environmental Management Agency and Hwange Colliery, to address the issue of pollution. We are trying our level best as Matabeleland North province government to address the issue of pollution in Hwange. For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q If you look closely now, the fluid that gets in the Deka river has been reduced. We have also tried to quell the pollution in the air and we a re still trying to address that.

Bryn Chikumbo, a local councillor, has warned that the community is “sitting on a health time bomb” and has called for urgent action to address the pollution.

Coal mining and the resulting pollution can significantly affect the health and well-being of people living in mining areas in several ways

Dust from mining operations and coal combustion can lead to respiratory problems such as asthma, bronchitis, and other chronic lung diseases.

Fine particles released into the air can penetrate deep into the lungs, causing cardiovascular diseases and exacerbating existing health conditions.

Runoff from mining sites can contaminate local water sources with heavy metals and other pollutants, impacting drinking water quality.

Consuming or using contaminated water can lead to various health issues, including gastrointestinal problems, neurological disorders, and increased cancer risk.

