Security Guard Granted US$100 Bail After Singing Against Mnangagwa
Ezekiel Chiradza, a 35-year-old security guard from Beitbridge, was arrested earlier this week and charged with insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He has since been granted bail.
Chiradza allegedly recorded a video in which he sings, “Mnangagwa has destroyed the country,” while expressing support for former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa. This video was shared in a WhatsApp group.
On Thursday, September 5, Chiradza was granted bail of US$100 by Beitbridge Magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba, according to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).
The magistrate imposed conditions, including a prohibition against interfering with state witnesses and investigations, and required Chiradza to continue residing at his registered address until the conclusion of his case.
Chiradza was represented by Patrick Tererai from the ZLHR. He faces charges under section 33(2)(a)(ii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, which pertains to undermining the authority of or insulting the President.
More: Pindula News