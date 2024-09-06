Security Guard Granted US$100 Bail After Singing Against Mnangagwa

8 minutes ago Fri, 06 Sep 2024 05:14:44 GMT

Ezekiel Chiradza, a 35-year-old security guard from Beitbridge, was arrested earlier this week and charged with insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He has since been granted bail.

Chiradza allegedly recorded a video in which he sings, “Mnangagwa has destroyed the country,” while expressing support for former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa. This video was shared in a WhatsApp group.

On Thursday, September 5, Chiradza was granted bail of US$100 by Beitbridge Magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba, according to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

