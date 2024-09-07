Hwange Goalkeeper Dies After Colliding With Opponent

Shumba succumbed to injuries sustained during a clash with an opponent in a match against Hwange FC Reserves. The club said:

On a sad note our goalkeeper Johnson Shumba passed on this morning at Mpilo Hospital. Our condolences to the Shumba family, the football fraternity and the Lusumbami community.

In 2022, a player from a Division 2 team in Victoria Falls tragically died a few days after sustaining a severe stomach injury during a league match.

Emanuel Tshuma, a 21-year-old striker for Tramus, passed away while awaiting emergency surgery in Bulawayo, according to VicFallsLive.

Tshuma was laid to rest in his rural home in Hwange, prompting an outpouring of grief from the local football community, who remembered him as a promising talent.

The Tramus team manager, identified only as Ndlovu, said Tshuma’s injury occurred during a collision with the opponents’ goalkeeper. Said Ndlovu:

The boy suffered a serious injury. It badly affected him internally to the extent that he was to be operated on to check how serious the injury was, but unfortunately, before the doctor could do anything, the boy took his last breath.

His former coach at Corinthians Casper Mdladlazeli said Tshuma’s loss was a huge blow to the community and football fraternity.

