Kenya's Coach Criticises Referee, Calls Out Warriors' "Negative" Tactics

He also accused Zimbabwe of adopting a negative style of football, saying the Warriors were “only defending and not playing.”

Takwara received only a yellow card for a crude challenge on Amos Nondi in the 66th minute, while Billiat, who was booked in the 23rd minute, avoided a second caution later in the match.

Firat further criticised the referee for failing to award Kenya a penalty after Austin Odhiambo fell inside the Warriors’ penalty area. He told reporters (via Soccer24):

The referee should not help a team on the pitch. There were so many situations where I had no idea what he was seeing. Takwara should have been shown a red card for a dangerous foul in the second half. Billiat should have been sent off for a second bookable offence. Austin was fouled in the box, yet nothing was given. Why is it always us? It was not okay what happened today (Friday). I am not happy with the referee. To improve football, the referee should not side with teams that are only defending and not playing.

