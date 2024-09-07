Pindula|Search Pindula
Kenya's Coach Criticises Referee, Calls Out Warriors' "Negative" Tactics

9 minutes agoSat, 07 Sep 2024 09:45:07 GMT
Kenya national team coach Engin Firat has criticised Senegalese referee Adalbert Diouf, who officiated their 2025 AFCON Qualifiers Group J match against Zimbabwe on Friday.

The match, hosted at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, ended in a 0-0 draw.

In his post-match comments, Firat claimed that the referee should have issued red cards to Warriors forward Khama Billiat and defender Gerald Takwara for dangerous play.

He also accused Zimbabwe of adopting a negative style of football, saying the Warriors were “only defending and not playing.”

Takwara received only a yellow card for a crude challenge on Amos Nondi in the 66th minute, while Billiat, who was booked in the 23rd minute, avoided a second caution later in the match.

Firat further criticised the referee for failing to award Kenya a penalty after Austin Odhiambo fell inside the Warriors’ penalty area. He told reporters (via Soccer24):

The referee should not help a team on the pitch. There were so many situations where I had no idea what he was seeing. Takwara should have been shown a red card for a dangerous foul in the second half.

Billiat should have been sent off for a second bookable offence. Austin was fouled in the box, yet nothing was given. Why is it always us?

It was not okay what happened today (Friday). I am not happy with the referee. To improve football, the referee should not side with teams that are only defending and not playing.

