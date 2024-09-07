Nees Finds Positives in Warriors' 0-0 Stalemate Against Harambee Stars

Walter Musona, Jordan Zemura, and Prince Dube each had promising opportunities to score for the Warriors, but the match ultimately ended without goals.

In a post-match interview, Nees said that given he had only two training sessions with a full squad, the team’s performance was encouraging. He said (via The Herald):

We played against a team with a lot of optimism. I am actually satisfied with the performance. We battled at the beginning, a little bit shaky, and a little bit crampy, I must admit. The longer the game, the better we became. It was a good performance, but not a great one. But for me, it was a good landing. We had our first training on Monday together, Tuesday the second and basically we had a full squad on Wednesday. Two sessions with a full squad and the danger is we are going to overload the players and forget everything. We created some chances, but our game could be improved. Overall, I am satisfied with the type of play, I think they did well.

In another Group J match, Cameroon will host Namibia at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium on Saturday at 6 PM.

The Warriors will “host” Cameroon on Tuesday at the Mandela National Stadium, as Zimbabwe currently lacks any stadium certified by CAF to hold international football matches.

Only the top two teams from this four-country group will secure spots in the 2025 AFCON finals, set to take place in Morocco next year.

The qualifiers are being conducted in a condensed fixture schedule that will conclude in November.

Teams

Kenya: Byrne Omondi, Eric Omondi (John Avire 67min), Ronney Onyango, Eric Otieno (Abud Abudi 85min), Richard Odada, Duke Abuya, Austine Otieno, Antoney Agay, Alphonce Omija (Amos Obiero 21min), Sylvester Ahono, Joseph Okumu

Zimbabwe: Washington Arubi, Godknows Murwira, Jordan Zemura, Gerald Takwara, Munashe Garan’anga, Marshal Munetsi, Andy Rinomhota, Khama Billiat, Tawanda Chirewa (Daniel Msendami 58min) Walter Musona (Tawanda Maswanhise 59min), Prince Dube (Douglas Mapfumo 81min).

